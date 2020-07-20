Home

Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St Peter's Catholic Church
21 Anzac Street
Cambridge
View Map
Kathleen Mary SMYTHE

SMYTHE, Kathleen Mary. Goodbye to our wonderful Kath. "Matriarch of the Smythe Clan." Kathleen Smythe passed away peacefully at the Bupa St Kilda Care Home Cambridge, on Friday 17th July 2020, aged 98 years. After a very short illness her poor old heart decided enough. She and her late husband Bernie are solely responsible for 81 descendants. Michael (deceased) and Isobel, Peter and Marg, Raymond and Caroline (deceased), John and Judi, Kevin and Raewyn, Theresa and Donald, Mary and Gilbert, plus 24 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. A legend of a lady, Kath you will be sorely missed by us all. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul please. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, 21 Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Friday 24th July at 12:00 pm. Followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery. All communications to Grinter's Funeral Home, 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2020
