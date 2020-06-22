Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kathleen Mary RHODES

Kathleen Mary RHODES Notice
RHODES, Kathleen Mary. On 21 June 2020, peacefully, surrounded by family, Aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Bert. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of David and Katy, Maureen and Ilan, Judith and John and adored granny of Lisa, Emma, Amelia and Lucy. A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Saturday, the 4th of July 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Rhodes Family", P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2020
