RHODES, Kathleen Mary. On 21 June 2020, peacefully, surrounded by family, Aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Bert. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of David and Katy, Maureen and Ilan, Judith and John and adored granny of Lisa, Emma, Amelia and Lucy. A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Saturday, the 4th of July 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Rhodes Family", P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2020