RATIMA, Kathleen Mary (Billie). Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 27th March 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late John, loved sister of Anne and Ho. Loved sister in law of Muff and George, Bubby and Barry, Russell and Christine, Lynne, Bruce and Ben. Cherished Aunty of all her nephews and nieces. A private cremation was held in March. A Memorial Service for Billie will be held on Saturday 14th November at 1:00pm at the Ohura Cemetery, followed by refreshments at the Ohura Club. In keeping with Billie's wishes, we would like everybody to wear bright colours. All communications to Michelle 0211608188 or [email protected] Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020