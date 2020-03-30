Home

RATIMA, Kathleen Mary (Billie). Passed away peacefully after short illness on 27th March, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late John William, loved sister of the late Anne, and brother Ho Barry. Loved sister-in-law of Muff and George, Bubby and Barry (deceased), Russell and Christine (deceased), Lynne, Bruce, and Ben. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. 'Rest in Peace' A private cremation has been held. Due to the current situation a Memorial Service for Billie will be held at a later date. Communications to: [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
