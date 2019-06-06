Home

Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Kathleen Mary (nee Knight) (Kath) MORRIN

Kathleen Mary (nee Knight) (Kath) MORRIN Notice
MORRIN, Kathleen Mary (nee Knight). On June 4, 2019 peacefully at Bupa Care Home, Wattle Downs, Manurewa. Aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Cliff Morrin. Much loved Mum of Gloria, Stephen and Marilyn. A fun loving Gran, Great Gran and Great Great Gran. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 2.00pm. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
