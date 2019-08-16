|
MEARNS, Kathleen Mary (nee FitzPatrick). Passed away peacefully on 14 August 2019, in her 94th year surrounded by her loving family. Loved and loving wife of Gordon for sixty-two years, beloved mother and mother- in-law of Catherine-Anne and Richard, James and Carol, Andrew and Debbie, Louise and Chris, Michelle and Blu. Cherished Grandie of Sarah, Joanna, Emma, Stephanie, Michaela, Phillipa, Caroline, Rachel, Anna, Levi, Ella Rose and Micah. Also a very proud great grandmother to Harry, Jack, Chloe and Charlotte. Forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom on Monday 19 August at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor would be much appreciated. Donations can be made at the service. All communications to State of Grace East, PO Box 25-109, St Heliers, Auckland 1740. Special thanks to the staff of Care on Call, ward 67 at Auckland Hospital and Rawhiti Estate for their loving care. State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019