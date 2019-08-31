|
MASON, Kathleen Mary (nee Daley). On August 27, 2019 suddenly, at North Hospital. Aged 70 years, Loved wife of the late John. Loved daughter of the late Des and Merle. Loved sister and sister in law of Maureen, Des and Wendy, Steve and Janice, Martin, Andrew and the late Jen, and Kevin.Loved aunt and great aunt of all her nieces and nephews and their families. Requiescat in Pace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, 8 Motutapu Ave, Manly, Whangaparaoa on Tuesday, the 3rd of September 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of North Shore Hospital for their loving care All communications to "The Daley Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019