COLLINS, Kathleen Mary Macfarlane. Peacefully at Eastcliffe Retirement Village, Orakei on Thursday, 10th September 2020, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of Lewis (deceased) and dearly loved mother of Dianne, Robert and Jeffrey (deceased). Loved mother-in-law of Francis Small, Jayne and Paula. Loved Nan of Cameron, Duncan and Warwick Small and great-grandmother of James, Harriet, Reuben, Amelia, Gloria and Liam. Grateful thanks to staff and wonderful carers at Eastcliffe Retirement Village. Following Kathleen's wishes, a private gathering was held followed by cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2020
