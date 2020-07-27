Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
04-293 6844
Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cedarwood
17 Parata Street
Waikanae
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen HICKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mary (Harden) HICKSON

Add a Memory
Kathleen Mary (Harden) HICKSON Notice
HICKSON, Kathleen Mary (nee Harden). On July 24, 2020 at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae. Aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Bill (NZPO). Loved mother of William (Little Bill) (deceased), Robert (deceased), Peter and Patricia. Mother-in-law of Judith, Josie and the late Betsy. Grandmother to John, Daniel and Anne- Marie, William and Christine, and Rachel. Great grandmother of Daylon, Caitlyn, Emily, Zacchary, Asher and Promise. Daughter of the late Norma and Cecil Harden. An acute mind to the last, kind and generous to all. The family would like to convey their sincere gratitude to the management and staff of the Parkwood Trust for the care and support provided to Kath and Bill over more than 20 years. In lieu of flowers donations to the child Cancer Foundation, PO Box 7062 Wellington, 6242 would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Friday, July 31, 2020 2:00pm followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium. Messages to the Hickson family, 15A Tawa Terrace, Tawa Wellington 5028. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -