CROSBY, Kathleen Mary (Kathy). Born 10 August 1950. Passed away suddenly on 10 August 2020. We will treasure the happy fun memories of our special loved one, who was so full of life. Beloved Partner of Paul, Mother of Danielle, Karl and Haley, Granny of Leena and Logan, Sister of Allan and Jan, Coral and Rudi, Lois and Warren, Michael and Bernie, Pauline and Bruce, Philip and Sue, and families. For Funeral details please contact the family or Tipene Funerals.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2020