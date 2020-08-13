Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen CROSBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mary (Kathy) CROSBY


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kathleen Mary (Kathy) CROSBY Notice
CROSBY, Kathleen Mary (Kathy). Born 10 August 1950. Passed away suddenly on 10 August 2020. We will treasure the happy fun memories of our special loved one, who was so full of life. Beloved Partner of Paul, Mother of Danielle, Karl and Haley, Granny of Leena and Logan, Sister of Allan and Jan, Coral and Rudi, Lois and Warren, Michael and Bernie, Pauline and Bruce, Philip and Sue, and families. For Funeral details please contact the family or Tipene Funerals.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -