Kathleen Mary (Kit) ADAMS

Kathleen Mary (Kit) ADAMS Notice
ADAMS, Kathleen Mary (Kit). Born February 26, 1932. Passed away on May 31, 2019, peacefully with family holding her hand. Much loved wife of the late Bill, deeply cherished Mum of Phillip, Andrew, Mark and Helen, much loved mother in law of Beverley and Tony, adored Nan of Daniel, Benjamin, Aimee, Luke, Matthew and Katie and treasured great Nan to Eli and April. The family invite friends to celebrate Mum's life on Thursday 6th June at 2pm at Howick Funeral Home, 35 Wellington Street, Howick.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
