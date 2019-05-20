Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen (Kay) MARTIN

Notice Condolences

Kathleen (Kay) MARTIN Notice
MARTIN, Kathleen (Kay). Died peacefully on the 16th of May 2019, in her room at Northbridge Village in her 100th year. Much loved and treasured matriarch of John, Mary, Jackie, Liam and Lynne. "Singer of songs, lover of words and yoga teacher supreme". Sincere thanks to Sue Johansen and her Northbridge Team for their love for Kay. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at 2.30 p.m on Saturday 15th June in the Hub at Northbridge Village, 45 Akoranga Drive, Northcote.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.