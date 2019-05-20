|
MARTIN, Kathleen (Kay). Died peacefully on the 16th of May 2019, in her room at Northbridge Village in her 100th year. Much loved and treasured matriarch of John, Mary, Jackie, Liam and Lynne. "Singer of songs, lover of words and yoga teacher supreme". Sincere thanks to Sue Johansen and her Northbridge Team for their love for Kay. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at 2.30 p.m on Saturday 15th June in the Hub at Northbridge Village, 45 Akoranga Drive, Northcote.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2019
