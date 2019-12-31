Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
380 Innes Rd
Mairehau, Christchurch
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen LOCKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Marie (Marie) LOCKEY

Add a Memory
Kathleen Marie (Marie) LOCKEY Notice
LOCKEY, Kathleen Marie (Marie). Passed away peacefully at Windsor House on December 29, 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Harry and Bridie Lockey (Both deceased) of Westport. A loving cousin to Nova and Joan (Calif) and dear member of the extended Lockey and Doyle families. Marie was a greatly loved friend to many, including the Corcoran, George, Kortegast, and Nelson families. She was a respected teacher, valued colleague and friend following many years teaching in Christchurch schools. Messages may be addressed to the Lockey family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Social Services would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/kmlockey2912 A Funeral Mass for Marie will be Celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Rd, Mairehau, Christchurch, on Friday, January 3, at 1:30pm. An interment will be held at Waimari Cemetery thereafter.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -