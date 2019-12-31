|
LOCKEY, Kathleen Marie (Marie). Passed away peacefully at Windsor House on December 29, 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Harry and Bridie Lockey (Both deceased) of Westport. A loving cousin to Nova and Joan (Calif) and dear member of the extended Lockey and Doyle families. Marie was a greatly loved friend to many, including the Corcoran, George, Kortegast, and Nelson families. She was a respected teacher, valued colleague and friend following many years teaching in Christchurch schools. Messages may be addressed to the Lockey family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Social Services would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/kmlockey2912 A Funeral Mass for Marie will be Celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Rd, Mairehau, Christchurch, on Friday, January 3, at 1:30pm. An interment will be held at Waimari Cemetery thereafter.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020