TRAIL, Kathleen Margaret (Peggy) On February 29, 2020 suddenly at Wellington Hospital. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ross. Much loved mother and mother-in law of John and Gill, Jan and Guy. Loved mama of Hannah, Sam and Laura. New Zealand has lost its most ardent and one-eyed sports fan. Special thanks to the staff at Charles Fleming and Wellington Hospital for their care of Peggy. A private cremation has been held. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020