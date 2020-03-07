Home

Kathleen Margaret (Peggy) TRAIL

TRAIL, Kathleen Margaret (Peggy) On February 29, 2020 suddenly at Wellington Hospital. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ross. Much loved mother and mother-in law of John and Gill, Jan and Guy. Loved mama of Hannah, Sam and Laura. New Zealand has lost its most ardent and one-eyed sports fan. Special thanks to the staff at Charles Fleming and Wellington Hospital for their care of Peggy. A private cremation has been held. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
