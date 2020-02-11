Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
Kathleen Margaret POTTER

Kathleen Margaret POTTER Notice
POTTER, Kathleen Margaret. Passed away peacefully on the 8th of February, 2020 at Middlemore Hospital surrounded by family and friends. She is survived her two sons Andrew Potter (New Zealand), Scott and wife Tina Potter (Missoula, Montana, United States) and her grandchildren, Britney Dormer (Melbourne, Australia), Max and Quinn Potter (Missoula, Montana, United States). She is reunited with her husband of 56 years, Terry in the great skies above New Zealand. Kay's loyal support of her husband, sons and friends was there for everyone to see. Her determined spirit, drive and fire never questioned. Never tell Kay she couldn't do anything, she would try to prove you wrong. She was so supportive of her sons but always felt like she jinxed them when watch their sporting events and would watch from afar. She loved her jobs, no matter what she was doing, Saleswoman, real estate agent or mum. She loved to entertain with dad and always loved getting dressed up to go to the races with dad, whether the gallops or trots and she loved her hats. Kay and Terry were a great team and now they are reunited. "Rest in Peace Mum. You'll be missed" A celebration of Kathleen Margaret Potter's Life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday the 14th February 2020 at 2.00pm. Private Burial



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
