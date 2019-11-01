|
MARSH, Kathleen Margaret (Kay) (nee Watts). Born February 14, 1922. Passed away on October 28, 2019 at Auckland Hospital. Loved wife of the late Noel, loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette and Eddie Huang, Jan Marsh, Chris Marsh and Yvonne Gilder, Phill and Sharon Marsh, and Noeline Marsh and Greg Milne. Loved Grandma of Nick Koirala, Saradha Koirala, Claire Marsh, Hayden Marsh, Jonathon Marsh, Jessica Wright and Geoffrey Axford; Great-grandma of Ollie Koirala and Grayson Marsh. A commemoration of Kay's life will be held at Historic St John's Church, Hampton Park 328 E Tamaki Rd, East Tamaki, Auckland 2013 at 2pm Monday 4 November 2019, followed by private cremation. Donations may be sent to Child Cancer, PO Box 2627, Tauranga. Many thanks to the staff of Radius Waipuna and Auckland Hospital for their care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019