Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
Kathleen Margaret (Kath) MCALLISTER Notice
MCALLISTER, Kathleen Margaret (Kath). Passed away peacefully at Radius Matua, Tauranga on 7 October 2020. Loved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved Mother and mother in law of Carol and Len, Robyn and John, Sandra (deceased) and Brian, Paula and Chad, Kathryn and Steve. Loved sister of Jeff and Bill and their families. Loved Nana and Grandma to all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A service for Kath will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Tuesday 13 October 2020 at 10.30am followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2020
