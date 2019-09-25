|
|
|
COOPER, Kathleen Margaret. Died at Auckland Hospital 11 September 2019 after a brief illness. Loved sister of the late Roger and Dorothy. Loved aunty to Kath, Michael and Sam. In accordance with her wishes, a private cremation has been held. Donations to wildlife nature groups that were close to her heart such as Forest and Bird Society, Auckland Natural History Club or Auckland Geology Club would be appreciated. Communications to 3/25 Wilkinson Road, Ellerslie, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019