Kathleen Lois (Kath) ANDERSON

Kathleen Lois (Kath) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Kathleen Lois (Kath). Peacefully passed away in Tauranga on Sunday 2nd August 2020 aged 86years. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles. Much loved mother and mother in law of Brent and Vicky, Leigh and Michael. Treasured Grandmother and Great grandmother to Jess, Regan, Matt, Alisha, Gracie and Willow. A private cremation has been held as per Kath's wishes. All communications to Anderson Family c/o Simply Cremations, PO Box 13555, Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
