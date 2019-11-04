|
PETERSEN, Kathleen Leila (nee Goodhue). Passed away peacefully at home Friday, 1 November 2019, aged 85. Adored wife of the late Gilbert Ronald Petersen. Treasured mum and mum-in-law of Leah and Anthony, Christine (deceased), Fred and Ann, John and Kathy, and Andy and Katie. Much loved nana of 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. "A very special lady who will be sorely missed." A service for Kathleen will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner of Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 2.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Contact phone 021 121 1867.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019