BOVILL, Kathleen June. Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 29 May 2020, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved mother of Michael, David and Sandra, Sheryl and Graeme Rogers, Peter and Sharon. Devoted grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 11. 'Family meant the world to Kath, and she meant the world to us' Due to current restrictions, Kath's life will be celebrated at a family only service. The service will be streamed online. For details please email the family at [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020