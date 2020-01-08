|
GOWANS, Kathleen Jessie (nee Park) (Kaye). Aged 94. On Monday 6th January 2020 at Tauranga, peacefully. Treasured wife of the late Leonard Alexander Gowans and loved Mum of Denise and Rodger (Simmonds), Heather Gowans and Rees and Carolyn Gowans. Devoted Grandmother to Olivia and Kevin Walsh, Cory and Megs Gowans, Stephanie Simmonds, the late Michelle Brennan, Philip and Liz Simmonds, Nicola and Dion Brennan-Tupara, Danielle and Andy Campbell, Jason and Roberta Gowans and Jonathon and Keeley Simmonds; Very proud Great Nana to her 13 Great Grandchildren. At Kaye's request we will enjoy an afternoon tea gathering at 2pm on Tuesday, 28th January at 128 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga for family and friends to celebrate her long and busy life. Special thanks to Elmswood for their loving care. Correspondence to D Simmonds, 128 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020