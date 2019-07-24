|
GLASSPOLE, Kathleen Jean (Jean). 6th June 1917 - 22nd July 2019, died peacefully in her sleep at Cornwall Rest Home, Masterton in her 103rd year. Beloved mother and mother- in-law of Miriam and the late William (Bill) Broad (Masterton), Donald and Sandrea (Caboolture, Queensland), Stephen and Yvonne (Napier). Dearly loved Gran to Melanie (Perth), John (Sydney), Nicholas (Auckland), Matthew (Townsville), Lisa, and Vanessa (Caboolture), Kieran (Bali), Leigh (Collingwood), Kelly (Napier) and great grandmother to 14 and 4 great, great grandchildren. Requiem Mass for Jean will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church Queen Street, Masterton on Friday 26th July commencing at 1.30pm, thereafter a private Family Cremation. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035 Kuripuni, Masterton 5842 Rosary will be recited in the church on Thursday evening at 5.00pm Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019