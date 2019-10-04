|
WITHELL, Kathleen Isobel (Kath). Passed away calmly at Hospice North Shore on 2 October 2019 in her 87th year, and is now at peace. Dearly loved wife of the late Des; much loved mother of Peter and Paul, mother-in-law of Sarah; Nana of Sarah, Simone, Molly, and William; and great-grandmother of Milo and Harlow. Please, no flowers; instead, you could make a donation to Hospice North Shore www.harbourhospice.org.nz as special thanks to the wonderful team who cared for Kath so tenderly during her last days. A celebration of Kath's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote on Tuesday 8 October 2019 at 1.30pm Mum, Kath, Nana ? you will always be missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019