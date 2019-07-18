|
WEBB, Kathleen Iris (nee Elshaw). Passed away peacefully on 16 July 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Trevor Webb, a loving mother to John and Glenys, Murray and Brod and Pautette, much loved grandmother of Clayton, Ginelle, Garett, Mitchell, Bronson and Keegan and cherished great-grandmother of eight. You will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Saturday 20 July at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019