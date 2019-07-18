Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
Kathleen Iris (Elshaw) WEBB

Kathleen Iris (Elshaw) WEBB Notice
WEBB, Kathleen Iris (nee Elshaw). Passed away peacefully on 16 July 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Trevor Webb, a loving mother to John and Glenys, Murray and Brod and Pautette, much loved grandmother of Clayton, Ginelle, Garett, Mitchell, Bronson and Keegan and cherished great-grandmother of eight. You will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Saturday 20 July at 11:00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019
