Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Elsie (Elsie) (Wright) CONNOR

Add a Memory
Kathleen Elsie (Elsie) (Wright) CONNOR Notice
CONNOR, Kathleen Elsie (nee Wright) (Elsie). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at St Andrews, Bupa. Aged 96 years. Cherished and dearly loved mum of Pam and Chris, the Late Norma, Barry, Gwenda and Debbie. Much loved little grandma of Simon, Andrea, Tania, Bronwynne, Glenn, Joel, Matthew, Shelley, Greg, Sam and Rebecca. Great grandma of Marin, Malo, Mika, Tyler, Alexandra, James, Summer, Rhyley, Maz, Lola, Harry, Niven, Thea, Disa, Levon, Delia, Quinn, Leni, Cooper and Tilly. Dearly loved sister of the Late Barn and Allen. 'To well loved to ever be forgotten' A celebration of Elsie's life will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Gordonton on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 1.00pm. All correspondence to the Connor family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.