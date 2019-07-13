|
|
|
CONNOR, Kathleen Elsie (nee Wright) (Elsie). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at St Andrews, Bupa. Aged 96 years. Cherished and dearly loved mum of Pam and Chris, the Late Norma, Barry, Gwenda and Debbie. Much loved little grandma of Simon, Andrea, Tania, Bronwynne, Glenn, Joel, Matthew, Shelley, Greg, Sam and Rebecca. Great grandma of Marin, Malo, Mika, Tyler, Alexandra, James, Summer, Rhyley, Maz, Lola, Harry, Niven, Thea, Disa, Levon, Delia, Quinn, Leni, Cooper and Tilly. Dearly loved sister of the Late Barn and Allen. 'To well loved to ever be forgotten' A celebration of Elsie's life will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Gordonton on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 1.00pm. All correspondence to the Connor family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019