Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen HACKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Edith (Kath) HACKETT

Add a Memory
Kathleen Edith (Kath) HACKETT Notice
HACKETT, Kathleen Edith (Kath). Passed away peacefully On the 26th October 2019, aged 92 years. Loving wife of the late Tom. Adored mother and mother-in- law of Trevor and Ann, Jan and Joe, loving nan of 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 10.30am. Communications to the Hackett family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.