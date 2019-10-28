|
HACKETT, Kathleen Edith (Kath). Passed away peacefully On the 26th October 2019, aged 92 years. Loving wife of the late Tom. Adored mother and mother-in- law of Trevor and Ann, Jan and Joe, loving nan of 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 10.30am. Communications to the Hackett family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019