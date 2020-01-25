|
CONDLIFFE, Kathleen. WAAF 82629, RNZAF. Peacefully at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau on January 19, 2020, aged 71 years. Precious wife of John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Julie, Michael and Jennifer, and proud grandma of Caley, Judah and Jacob (both deceased), and Oliver; Alexea, Jacob and "Bub to be". "Now at peace" A memorial service for Kath will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Wednesday January 29 at 1pm. Messages may be sent to:- The Condliffe family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020