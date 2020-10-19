Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Putaruru
Kathleen Cecilia (McNamara) WHITE

Kathleen Cecilia (McNamara) WHITE Notice
WHITE, Kathleen Cecilia (nee McNamara). Peacefully on 16th October 2020 surrounded by family at Rangiura Resthome Putaruru. Dearly loved wife of the late Edmund. Much loved mother and mother in law of Philip and Maree, Katherine, Jacqui and Colin, Caroline, Eddie and Anne. Beloved "Jamma" to John, Michael, and Thomas; Anna, Katya and Alexandra; Matthew, Sophie, Lucie and Noah; Llewelyn and Sarah; Bridget, Sìnead, Conor, Thèrèse, Ròisìn and Edmund. And Great "Jamma" to her 17 great grandchildren. "With Dad at Last" Donations to Fernhaven (Rangiura Home) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, SH1 Putaruru on Wednesday, 21st October at 11:00 am followed by the interment at The Old Putaruru Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P.O. Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
