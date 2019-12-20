|
WINEERA, Kathleen Beverley (nee Seymour). Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 17 December 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Marnie. Cherished mum and mum-in-law of Victor (deceased), Terry, Tina, Marnie Jnr and Karen, Judith-Anne and Son, Desiree and John. Adored Nana to all her mokos and moko mokos. Our lives are changed forever. Love you eternally. A service for Kath will be held on Saturday 21 December 2019 at Rauhoto Marae, Nukuhau, Taupo at 11am followed by burial at Whanau Urupa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019