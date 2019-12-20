Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Rauhoto Marae
Nukuhau, Taupo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen WINEERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Beverley (Seymour) WINEERA

Add a Memory
Kathleen Beverley (Seymour) WINEERA Notice
WINEERA, Kathleen Beverley (nee Seymour). Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 17 December 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Marnie. Cherished mum and mum-in-law of Victor (deceased), Terry, Tina, Marnie Jnr and Karen, Judith-Anne and Son, Desiree and John. Adored Nana to all her mokos and moko mokos. Our lives are changed forever. Love you eternally. A service for Kath will be held on Saturday 21 December 2019 at Rauhoto Marae, Nukuhau, Taupo at 11am followed by burial at Whanau Urupa.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -