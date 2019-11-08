Home

Kathleen (Kath) BAGBY

BAGBY, Kathleen (Kath). On 6th November 2019, peacefully at Kauri Coast Rest Home and Hospital, Dargaville. Dearly loved wife of the late Louis. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Sheila, Robert and Pam, Karen Greenwood, Darryl and Bev. Loved nana of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 96 years. Rest in peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hokianga Rd, Dargaville today Friday 8th November 2019 at 11am, followed by private interment at Mt Wesley Returned Services Cemetery, Dargaville. All communications to PO Box 111, Omapere 0444.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
