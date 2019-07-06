|
SAMWAYS, Kathleen Anne. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 3 July 2019, aged 68 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise and John, and Linda and Jason. Dearly loved grandmother of Jorden, Logan, Nicholas, and Ellen. At Kathleen's request a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at Tirau Memorial Hall on Saturday 13th July 2019 at 11.00am. All communications to 16 Church Street, Tirau, 3410.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019