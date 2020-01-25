Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
in the garden of her home
17 Geflkins Road
Southbrook, Rangiora
QUINLIVAN, Professor Kathleen Anne. Sadly and with a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Kathleen at her home surrounded by loving family on Friday, January 24, 2020. Dearly loved partner of Linda, Cherished daughter of Audrey and the late, David Quinlivan, treasured sister of Hamish and Duncan. Beloved stepmother of Luke and Jamie, adored nanny K of Jet, Louis, Rosie and Jamila. Auntie to Liam, Megan, Daniel, Hugh, Fraser, Andrew and Claire and great aunt to Brooklyn, Harley, Maddoxx, Kendrixx, Levi, Kahu, Khan and Maia. As Kathleen wished, a private family ceremony will be held in her home, followed by a memorial service Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00pm in the garden of her home, 17 Geflkins Road, Southbrook, Rangiora. In lieu of bought flowers, donations to the cancer society would be appreciated, as would flowers from your gardens for the memorial service. May her kind heart and keen mind live on forever.
