KNIGHT, Kathleen Anne. Born June 06, 1946. Passed away on November 27, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Jeff. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim and Jennie. Nana to Scott, Mel and Glenn and their partners and Great Nana to their children. Loved mother of Annette and son-in-law Allan. Nana to Ross, Lisa, Chris, Zach and partners; and all her great grandchildren. Beloved mother of Danie. mother-in-law of Emma. Nana to Greig, Sarah-Jo and William. Loved stepmother of Jonathan and Sarah and grandchildren. Gone but not forgotten. A service for Kath will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuora Drive, Papamoa on Monday 2 December 2019 at 1.00pm. Communications to the Knight family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 29, 2019