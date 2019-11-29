Home

Legacy Funerals
53 Te Okuroa Drive
Papamoa, Bay of Plenty 3118
(07) 543 4780
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Kathleen Anne KNIGHT


1946 - 2019
Kathleen Anne KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT, Kathleen Anne. Born June 06, 1946. Passed away on November 27, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Jeff. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim and Jennie. Nana to Scott, Mel and Glenn and their partners and Great Nana to their children. Loved mother of Annette and son-in-law Allan. Nana to Ross, Lisa, Chris, Zach and partners; and all her great grandchildren. Beloved mother of Danie. mother-in-law of Emma. Nana to Greig, Sarah-Jo and William. Loved stepmother of Jonathan and Sarah and grandchildren. Gone but not forgotten. A service for Kath will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuora Drive, Papamoa on Monday 2 December 2019 at 1.00pm. Communications to the Knight family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
