TAYLOR, Kathleen Ann. On October 24 2020 peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, aged 77 years late of Papakura. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Andy and Anne (UK), Jamie, and Kerry and Allan Winter. Much loved Grandma of Morgan, Jamie, Jena, Tate, Max and Jessie. In accordance with Kath's wishes a private service has been held. If desired, a donation in memory of Kath to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ. P.O. Box 99182, Newmarket 1149 would be appreciated. Ensom Funeral Services Ltd 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020