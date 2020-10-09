|
NICHOLS, Kathleen Ann (Babs). Born January 25, 1924, passed away on October 6, 2020 at the glorious age of 96. Greatly loved wife of the late Nick, much loved and adored by her son Christopher and his wife Katherine, granddaughters Sarah and Hannah, and great grandchildren Alessandra, Gaylene, Jeff and Joel. Her bright, cheeky and outgoing presence will be warmly remembered by those who had the pleasure of knowing her. A service will be held in celebration of her life at 2pm (Tomorrow) Saturday, October 10 at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2020