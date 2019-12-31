|
HARRIS, Katherine Elizabeth (nee Fraser). Born 22nd July 1982, lived every second of her life until 28th December 2019, aged 37. Cherished wife of Kyle. Loved daughter of John and Alison and much loved sister of Stuart. Will be sadly missed by everyone she touched. Family would like to thank the Transplant Team, Nursing and Medical Staff who have cared for her. A service for Katherine will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Auckland, on Friday, the 3rd January 2020 at 12:30 PM In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Assoc, Auckland would be appreciated and can be made online at givealittle.co.nz/org/ cfauckland or www.cfnz.org.nz/donate ref, Auckland branch and may be left at the service. All communications to the Harris Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019