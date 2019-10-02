|
McKINNON, Kate May (Kit). [ W23544. PTE, British Army] Passed away peacefully on 1st October 2019 in Te Awamutu, aged 93. Dearly beloved wife of the late John (Jack) McKinnon. Loved mother of Neil, Rodger, and the late Patricia Morgan. Loving grandmother of Julie, Shane, Aaron, and Melinda, and great grandmother to Abby and Hanna; Harry, Poppy, Will and Max. Special thanks to the staff at Tarahill for the care given to Mum. A Service for Kit will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Saturday, 5th October 2019 at 11:00 am followed by burial at the Te Awamutu RSA Cemetery. All communications to the McKinnon family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019