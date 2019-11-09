|
BARRY, Kate Holden. Green fingered maestro. Passed away peacefully at home on November 7th aged 79 surrounded by her family and garden. Wife to Michael John Barry beloved mum and cherished mother in law to Debbie, Kim and Carlos, Mary Lou (Perth), Jonathan and Elizabeth. Adored grandmother and great grandmother and friend to many. A service to celebrate Kates life to be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga St E, Hastings, on Wednesday November 13th, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of Flowers a donations to Cranford Hospice. Messages to the Barry family C/- Terry Longley & Son, PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019