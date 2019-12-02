|
MILINA, Kata. Suddenly passed away on 28 November 2019 at North Shore Hospital aged 82 years. Loving wife of the late Anton, cherished mother of the late Nikola. Survived by her brother Ive Radovan, and her sister Eva Markovina (Lumbarda Croatia). Pocivaj u miru Draga Kate. Funeral service will be held in the Church of the Holy Family, 94 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula on Wednesday 4 December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019