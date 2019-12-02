Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Church of the Holy Family
94 Taikata Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kata MILINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kata MILINA

Add a Memory
Kata MILINA Notice
MILINA, Kata. Suddenly passed away on 28 November 2019 at North Shore Hospital aged 82 years. Loving wife of the late Anton, cherished mother of the late Nikola. Survived by her brother Ive Radovan, and her sister Eva Markovina (Lumbarda Croatia). Pocivaj u miru Draga Kate. Funeral service will be held in the Church of the Holy Family, 94 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula on Wednesday 4 December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kata's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -