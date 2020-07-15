Home

Karl Patrick HAYSTEAD


1966 - 2020
Karl Patrick HAYSTEAD Notice
HAYSTEAD, Karl Patrick. 7 October1966 - 13 July 2020, aged 53 Peacefully slipped away after a short yet strong battle against cancer. Amazing partner to Trina and stepfather to Mitchell, Aimee and Ben Blackler. Much loved son of Sheryl and Dave Mackenzie and Peter and Jenni Haystead. Cherished brother and brother in-law of Teresa Haystead and Paul Tilsley. Adored and admired uncle of Adin and Wade Saunders and families. A service to celebrate Karl's life is to be held at the Westpac Event Centre, Moorhouse Street, Morrinsville on Saturday 18th July at 1 pm. All communications to the Haystead Blackler family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020
