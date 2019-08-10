|
MULLER, Karl Maria Jioeli Bagia. Passed peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 8th August 2019 aged 83 years. Beloved partner of the late Queen Lexi. Cherised father, loved papa, Uncle, Brother and friend to many. Karl will lay in state at 3 Manor Place, Point Chevalier from this afternoon. A family service will be held tomorrow night 7pm Sunday 11th August at Christ The King Catholic Church 260 Richardson Road, Owairaka. A funeral service will be held on Monday 12th August 10.30am at the above mentioned church follwed by a graveside service at the Waikumete Cemetery. All communications please call Caroline 0211172644.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019