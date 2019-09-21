|
|
|
BOLESWORTH, Karina (nee McIntyre). Passed peacefully at home on September 18, 2019, aged 78. Loved wife of the late Jack Bolesworth. Dearly loved mother of John, Bronwyn, Erroll, Sean, and Stephanie. Cherished by her many grandchildren. Loved sister of Peter, and the late Ginny. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Munroe Street, Napier on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019