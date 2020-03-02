Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
JILLINGS, Karen Margaret. On 28th February 2020, at Totara Hospice, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Glenn. Loved mother of Nathan and Matthew. Much loved Nana of Caleb and Sienna. A service for Karen will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 1.30pm. Special thanks to all the staff at Totara Hospice, both at home and at the Hospice. Their kindness throughout is very much appreciated. Remembered with love.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
