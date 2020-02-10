Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Taharoto Rd
Takapuna
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen BARRETO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Gaye BARRETO

Add a Memory
Karen Gaye BARRETO Notice
BARRETO, Karen Gaye. On 9 February 2020 after a courageous battle. Cherished wife of Aaron. Adored and devoted mother of Sophie and Nadia. Much loved daughter of Heather(deceased) and Richard and Jean. Loved sister of Tania and Gordon. Loving daughter in law of Josie and Rudi and sister in law of Joanne and Scott. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Taharoto Rd Takapuna (entrance 10 Dominion St) on Thursday 13 February 10am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -