BARRETO, Karen Gaye. On 9 February 2020 after a courageous battle. Cherished wife of Aaron. Adored and devoted mother of Sophie and Nadia. Much loved daughter of Heather(deceased) and Richard and Jean. Loved sister of Tania and Gordon. Loving daughter in law of Josie and Rudi and sister in law of Joanne and Scott. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Taharoto Rd Takapuna (entrance 10 Dominion St) on Thursday 13 February 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020