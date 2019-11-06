Home

Karen Gail McARTHUR

Karen Gail McARTHUR Notice
McARTHUR, Karen Gail. Lt RNZN V29275, NZ Police Wing 141, MAF, NZTA. It's just so heart breaking. To everyone who has touched and shaped my life - my deepest appreciation and affection. To my fabulous family - I am lost for words - one word, Love. Don't despair - I am watching over you and will do so forever more. All communications to The McArthur Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at St Peter's Cathedral, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton on Friday 8th November 2019 at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
