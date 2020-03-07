Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
at home in Tauranga
95 Ninth Avenue
Karen Elizabeth May (Palmer) TANKARD

TANKARD, Karen Elizabeth May (nee Palmer). Our beautiful Karen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday 5 March, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Dave, adored Mum of Jackie and Mandy. Sparkling 'Poppy' to Sophie, Jessica, Sam, Nick and Carson, treasured sister to Chris, Rob and Connie, loved Aunt to nieces and nephews, and friend to countless many. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at home in Tauranga, 95 Ninth Avenue, on Tuesday 10 March at 1pm. Donations to Waipuna Hospice in lieu of flowers is appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
