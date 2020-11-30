|
REYNOLDS, Karen Eileen (n?e Wells). A lot of love and kindness made its way to heaven on Friday morning and a lot of hearts are a little bit broken with the passing of Topsy aka Karen Eileen Reynolds n?e Wells. After an amazingly selfless life giving so much to others, she reluctantly but peacefully went to join Nan and Grumps and so many others in the heavenly umbrella of love that sits over us and reminds us of who we are and how lucky we were to have her and those before her in our family. Topsy went way too early but left an everlasting trail behind her of laughter, love and kindness for young and old. Rest In Peace Topsy, we miss you already. Love from all your favourite people. A service to celebrate Topsy's life will be held in the Chapel of All Saints Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 2 December at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/kereynolds2711
