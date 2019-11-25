|
PETHERICK, Kararaina (Dolly). Peacefully on the 23rd of November 2019 at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife to Don. Much loved mother to Joy, Annette and Steven and loved by all of her mokos, great mokos, neices, nephews, sister and also a friend to many. "Moe moe ra, you're free now, Rest in paradise; until we meet again. You will be greatly missed by us all" A tangi and service will be held at the Taipa (Karepori) Marae,Oruru Road Mangonui on Wednesday, the 27th of November at 11:00 AM followed by burial at the Karepori Marae urupa. All communications to 022 1322524. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019