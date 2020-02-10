|
|
|
MEULI, Karam. Sunrise 28 July 1973 - Sunset 7 February 2020. We the whanau wish to acknowledge the passing of our beloved dad, partner, brother, son, mentor and friend. A service to celebrate Karam's life will be held at the Midhirst Hall at 12.30pm today, followed by his burial at the Midhirst Cemetery. Kai hakari to be served upon return. All welcome. Fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire. All messages to Brian Darth Funeral Services, P O Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress. com Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020