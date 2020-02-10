Home

Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki 4393
06-765 7672
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Midhirst Hall
Burial
Following Services
Midhirst Cemetery
Karam MEULI


1973 - 2020
Karam MEULI Notice
MEULI, Karam. Sunrise 28 July 1973 - Sunset 7 February 2020. We the whanau wish to acknowledge the passing of our beloved dad, partner, brother, son, mentor and friend. A service to celebrate Karam's life will be held at the Midhirst Hall at 12.30pm today, followed by his burial at the Midhirst Cemetery. Kai hakari to be served upon return. All welcome. Fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire. All messages to Brian Darth Funeral Services, P O Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress. com Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
